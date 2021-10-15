Wokingham.Today

SESSIONS at South Hill Park

by Laura Scardarella0
south hill park
EXPLORING the issues on therapy, Ifeyinwa Frederick’s SESSIONS, is coming to South Hill Park later this month.

From Paines Plough and Soho Theatre, the production follows the life of Tune, a British-Nigerian 30-year-old rogue, who’s just started therapy.

But how has such a seemingly happy young man ended up here, and how does he get out?

The production embarks on an extensive small-scale tour in Autumn 2021 before playing at Soho Theatre, London.

SESSIONS is a raw, funny, bitter-sweet deep-dive into the complexities of masculinity, depression and therapy.

The production takes place on Wednesday, October 27 at 7.45pm in the Wilde Theatre.

Tickets cost £16.50 for adults, £14.50 for members and £10 for under 30s.

For more information, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123, or log on to: southhillpark.org.uk

