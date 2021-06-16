Wokingham.Today

Sew what? It’s only the favourite lockdown hobby

by Jess Warren
Sew sewing
MORE people picked up a needle and thread than ever before last year, as it is revealed sewing became the nation’s favourite lockdown hobby.

According to a survey by Brother Sewing, one in five Brits took up sewing or embroidery during the pandemic.

After speaking to 2,000 people, it also found that more men aged 25-34 took up the hobby (23%) than women of the same age (21%).

The research revealed that residents chose to get creative to pass the time rather than play games, with one in eight turning to consoles for entertainment.

Stuart Stamp, marketing guru at Brother Sewing, said: “During what has been a challenging time,
it appears that sewing has provided a welcome escape for many people.

“The ability to craft and be creative through sewing is not only alleviating lockdown boredom, but passing the time in a productive and enjoyable way.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

