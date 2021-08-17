Sewer van helps unblock Wokingham borough

THAMES WATER has rolled out its first lot of new vans to tackle sewer blockages in the area.

The vehicles are packed with lots of new features to save space and increase the amount of tools on board, so engineers can fix problems for customers straight away.

They include an extendable camera on a 100m-long cable, an on-board computer to allow footage

to be uploaded and a powerful water jet which shoots out 10 gallons of water per minute.

Engineers will have a full tool kit and a compact device to allow them to safely lift manhole covers.

An interactive screen on the side of the van, used to display messages such as Thames Water’s Bin It Don’t Block It campaign, will target messages at a specific area.

Other features include air-conditioned cabs, safety grips and lockboxes for valuables.

The new van packed up and ready to go

Alex Saunders, Thames Water’s regional manager for waste, said: “These state-of-the-art vehicles are the next generation of vehicles our engineers will use and have been designed around ensuring we can fix problems for our customers first time, without having to return at a later date.

“We also took on board feedback from our team, making the vans safer and more comfortable for long days at work in all kinds of weather.”

Mr Saunders said the first vans had a “great start” and he is looking forward to getting more out there.

Working alongside contractors Lanes Group, Thames Water put the first seven vans into the field last month.

Soon there will be more than 100 vans on the roads across London and the Thames Valley.