Shake-up planned to meetings of Wokingham Borough Council

COUNCIL meetings face a shake-up after failing to complete the agenda again.

Wokingham Borough Council’s meeting of Thursday, July 22, ended at 10.30pm after Conservatives voted against extending it to 11pm. This meant that everything from ward questions on was missed off.

There were no leaders’ statements, or a chance to debate motions.

This is not the first time that the council had been unable to complete the agenda, and a solution is being sought.

Borough mayor, Cllr Keith Baker, said he felt the situation was untenable and would be calling a meeting with party leaders in September to try and figure out a way forward.