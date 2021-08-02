Wokingham.Today

Shake-up planned to meetings of Wokingham Borough Council

COUNCIL meetings face a shake-up after failing to complete the agenda again.

Wokingham Borough Council’s meeting of Thursday, July 22, ended at 10.30pm after Conservatives voted against extending it to 11pm. This meant that everything from ward questions on was missed off.

There were no leaders’ statements, or a chance to debate motions.

This is not the first time that the council had been unable to complete the agenda, and a solution is being sought.

Borough mayor, Cllr Keith Baker, said he felt the situation was untenable and would be calling a meeting with party leaders in September to try and figure out a way forward.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

