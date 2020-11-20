Shakespeare all over at Norden Farm

AN EVENING of Shakespeare, but not as you know it, is coming to a Maidenhead-based arts centre tonight.

Being broadcast online, the Impromptu Shakespeare features an entirely new and unique play inspired by audience suggestions to delight everyone, be they fans of the Bard or not.

It features a cast of leading theatrical and comedic improvisers. Between them they have performed all over the world, including Australia, the United States, the Netherlands and Hong Kong, as well as all over the UK.

As a company they have performed five critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and two at the Bristol Shakespeare Festival.

Cast member Ailis Duff recently appeared at Norden Farm with the show Notflix and other members of the company have performed with improv troupes across the globe.

This merry band of players take suggestions from the audience to create a brand new – often ridiculous – Shakespeare play, bursting with love, poetry, comedy, tragedy, mistaken identity and everything in-between.

The show is ideal for Shakespeare aficionados, who will appreciate clever references from the knowledgeable company, and for people brand new to the Bard as well.

To paraphrase the man himself, to see or not to see. That is the question. And in this case, the answer is very much ‘to see’.

The Norden Farm Box Office team will send out a link to ticket holders before the event begins and all you will need to access the feed are your login details for your Norden Farm online account.

The show takes place from 8pm on Friday, November 20. Tickets are £15 per household.

For more details, or to book, log on to nordenfarm.org