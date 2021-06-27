Shakespeare back in the Abbey habit thanks to Reading’s Progress Theatre

IT’S THE most famous love story ever written, and it’s being performed as part of one of the biggest events in the Thames Valley arts scene.

Next month, Progress Theatre will once again present its open air Shakespeare after covid forced them to take a year off.

Following on from 2019’s King Lear, the theatre company will be setting up camp in Reading’s Abbey ruins for a 10-day run of Romeo and Juliet.

The company has been performing open air Shakespeare in the Abbey Ruins – and Caversham Court Gardens – since 1995.

The play, which needs little introduction, tells the story of two youngsters who battle to keep their love alive in the middle of a cross-family feud.

Even a kiss is forbidden.

The classic play, with its tragic ending, has been a hit ever since it was first performed in the 16th century.

Now it is to have a fresh take, courtesy of the Reading-based theatre group.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “Toxic machismo, street violence and polarised

mindsets all find parallels in the present-day, giving this story a freshness and relevance to audiences of all ages.

“With comedy and music, and modern language semi-improvisations that never compromise the work itself, this production will also appeal to those who rarely visit the theatre or read Shakespeare.

“In the historic setting of Reading Abbey Ruins, watch this performance of Shakespeare’s most-performed tragedy as the sun sets.”

A scene from Romeo & Juliet Picture: Richard Brown

As this is an outdoor performance, audience members will need to provide their own low back chair, or hire one from the theatre for a small charge. They should also come dressed for the weather as the show must go on.

Blue Collar will be providing a bar selling craft beers, Prosecco, wines, spirits, soft drinks and bar snacks, while picnic boxes can be reserved.

Covid precautions will be in place, including a one-way system.

Tickets prices start from £16.

For more details, or to book, log on to progresstheatre.co.uk