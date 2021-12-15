Wokingham.Today

Shane’s Toy Run fun thanks to Twyford charity

by Natalie Burton0
bikes
From front, Cllr Phil Cunnington and Shane Carey riding the motor-trike

A TWYFORD-based charity organised a unique Toy Run experience for one lucky man earlier this month.

Building for the Future Plus arranged for Shane Carey to ride as a pillion passenger on a specially adapted motor-trike for the annual event.

The Toy Run sees more than 1,000 bikers take to the streets on the first Sunday in December to donate toys to charities in Reading, Wokingham and across the Thames Valley. Beneficiaries include Barnardo’s High Close School, Wokingham.

Mr Carey enjoyed taking part and said he would like to do it all again.

“Being on a trike for the first time was an amazing experience,” he said.

The driver and owner of the motor-trike, Cllr Phil Cunnington, added: “It is such a rare and special experience to take part in the Toy Run, and Shane didn’t stop smiling and waving.”

Building for the Future Plus CEO, Jane Holmes, paid thanks to Cllr Cunnington, and said: “It was brilliant to see Shane enjoying himself so much. Finding opportunities such as this for young disabled adults is what we are about.”

For more information, visit: bftf.org.uk/bftf-plus

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Wokingham man died after false bladder perforated leading to infection

Gemma Davidson

POETRY CORNER: Evacuation (1940) Remembered

Guest contributor

PODCAST: Preview of Reading FC’s clash with fellow strugglers Wigan

Tom Crocker
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.