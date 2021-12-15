Shane’s Toy Run fun thanks to Twyford charity

A TWYFORD-based charity organised a unique Toy Run experience for one lucky man earlier this month.

Building for the Future Plus arranged for Shane Carey to ride as a pillion passenger on a specially adapted motor-trike for the annual event.

The Toy Run sees more than 1,000 bikers take to the streets on the first Sunday in December to donate toys to charities in Reading, Wokingham and across the Thames Valley. Beneficiaries include Barnardo’s High Close School, Wokingham.

Mr Carey enjoyed taking part and said he would like to do it all again.

“Being on a trike for the first time was an amazing experience,” he said.

The driver and owner of the motor-trike, Cllr Phil Cunnington, added: “It is such a rare and special experience to take part in the Toy Run, and Shane didn’t stop smiling and waving.”

Building for the Future Plus CEO, Jane Holmes, paid thanks to Cllr Cunnington, and said: “It was brilliant to see Shane enjoying himself so much. Finding opportunities such as this for young disabled adults is what we are about.”

For more information, visit: bftf.org.uk/bftf-plus