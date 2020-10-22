Share Wokingham: It’s about spreading human kindness

Charity steps in to reduce food waste and feed those in need — no questions asked

BASED IN Norreys, one of the most deprived areas within the borough, Claire Revie, volunteer with food distribution charity Share Wokingham, agreed that there are more people struggling to cope.

“Numbers are on the rise, especially for what we call the JAMs, the Just About Managing,” explained Ms Revie. “There are more people in that category now. People with lovely houses and nice cars who are losing their jobs and just can’t pay for them.

“We even have a number of pilots and air stewards coming to us, because they’re just not working at the moment.”

Unlike Wokingham Foodbank, Share Wokingham does not require referrals, and works with supermarkets and food suppliers to feed anyone in need.

It was created as a direct response to the pandemic and will continue to operate until there is no more demand, said Ms Revie.

“Every week it seems to be getting busier,” she said. “Since we started in July, there has been an increase in the different types of people coming to us.”

Each week Share feeds 150 families with high-quality, often fresh produce.

“The biggest demographic is families with growing, hungry children that just struggle to afford enough food,” Ms Revie added.

“People don’t have to justify why they come to us, nobody is judging them. That’s why we don’t ask for referrals. It’s none of my business how someone came to needing help.

“Lots of the time, families will come along and pick up food to deliver to other families they know,” Ms Revie explained.

Having built up a reliable network of suppliers, the charity often receives high-quality food.

“On Monday we had a huge delivery from Brakes,” she said. “There was sirloin steak, gammon steaks, ribs, all sorts. Frozen meal retailer COOK has started doing 50 portions for us every week, and Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S are all on board.

‘She was able to give her children a treat before

telling them they were being evicted’

“It’s all food that is perfectly good and usable — some of it is even restaurant stuff. It’s nice to be able to offer people a treat.

“It helps people’s mental health to be eating properly. People come along and they say it’s like Christmas — that makes it all worthwhile.

“One lady told us she was so thankful, because she was able to give her children a treat before telling them they were being evicted — it started the conversation and we’re actively supporting her family.

“She’s now in emergency accommodation, with two children and no car. She struggles to get out to us, so we’re going to get a delivery to her.

“We try to avoid doing too many deliveries, at the end of the day we’re all volunteers. But we strike a balance, if there are people in need, we’ll see what we can do.

“It’s just about human kindness — what can I do to help someone else?”