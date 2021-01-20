SHARE Wokingham teams up with M&S

Wokingham.Today

ON ITS WAY: SHARE Wokingham’s Claire Revie prepares to deliver food to vulnerable residents

A Wokingham charity has been working with M&S to feed the hungry this winter.

SHARE Wokingham has partnered with the supermarket as part of its food redistribution programme, which launched at the beginning of the pandemic.

The supermarket uses an app to let charities know when leftover food is available so they can ensure it doesn’t go to waste.

So far, more than 19,000 meals have been provided to charities in and around Wokingham through the scheme.

Claire Revie, volunteer at SHARE Wokingham, said that the partnership has meant the charity has supported more residents than ever through a very difficult time.

“Today’s waste is tomorrow’s treats for lots of people that visit SHARE,” she said.

“We are always delighted to see what is included in our collection and look forward to continuing to support the local community this Christmas.”

And Sophia Dawood, store manager at M&S Bracknell, says that when surplus food is available it is an “absolutely priority” to ensure it does not go to waste.

“We’re thrilled the scheme has already helped make such a difference to charities like SHARE Wokingham, and hope to continue to help charities across Berkshire this season to support our local community and help prevent food going to waste,” she said.

