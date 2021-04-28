Shared ownership options open at Finchampstead’s new Gorse Ride development

SECURING a shared ownership home has been “seamless”, according to some of the soon-to-be residents of Gorse Ride.

Heather Wickens, reserved a two-bedroom plot, built by Wokingham Borough Council-owned Loddon Homes, as soon as she viewed it.

“I’d viewed several other shared ownership properties before I saw the show apartment at Redlands House and I immediately knew that this was the perfect home for me,” she said.

“Many of the other shared ownership properties I had viewed were not as modern and had a very cheap finish, so this apartment stood out and ticked all of my boxes, including the location.

“I am so excited to be purchasing through the shared ownership scheme, which has, so far, been seamless.”

Loddon Homes has 20 shared ownership homes in phase one of the Gorse Ride redevelopment plan.

Nigel Bailey, managing director of Loddon Homes said he is delighted Wokingham is increasing its social housing provision.

“We are proud that Loddon Homes is able to provide modern and high-quality housing for local residents,” he said.

“We always focus on being the best we can be, ensuring that our housing is also efficiently managed and maintained, with all profits directly ploughed back into the Wokingham borough, either through the provision of additional housing or local services.

“The Gorse Ride development is such an example of how we focus on excellent quality and value, creating an improved environment for residents and providing them with homes they can be proud of.”

A GCI of what the flats will look like when completed Picture: Loddon Homes

The Arnett Avenue scheme has a total of 46 properties, 10 of which are three-bedroom homes. They are for both social rent and shared ownership.

The 11 two-bedroom and nine one-bedroom apartments are expected to complete in late June.

For more information about shared ownership, email: info@loddonhomes.co.uk