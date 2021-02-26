Wokingham.Today

Sharing some Joy: Cafe teams up with food hub for giveaway

by Phil Creighton0
Share Wokingham Joy Cafe
The Share Wokingham Joy Cafe pebble - several have been hidden for residents to find

FOOD distribution group, SHARE Wokingham has teamed up with a town centre cafe for a delicious project.

The group is working with Joy Café, on Broad Street to give away vouchers — but residents have to find them first.

SHARE has decorated some rocks with the Joy Café logo, which have been left dotted across the area.

Volunteer, Claire Revie said: “As spring approaches and hopefully lockdown is easing we wanted to SHARE Joy a little more around Wokingham.

“If the rocks with SHARE Joy on them are brought to SHARE or the café, they will be exchanged for a voucher for the Joy Café.

Joy Café owner, Valentin Radu said he was thrilled to be involved with such a  “lovely project” with Share.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham town council spends £1,000 on private security to manage anti-social behaviour

Jess Warren

Two open-air cinema events planned for Wokingham this summer

Phil Creighton

Search for pensioner not seen since church this morning

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.