Sharing some Joy: Cafe teams up with food hub for giveaway

FOOD distribution group, SHARE Wokingham has teamed up with a town centre cafe for a delicious project.

The group is working with Joy Café, on Broad Street to give away vouchers — but residents have to find them first.

SHARE has decorated some rocks with the Joy Café logo, which have been left dotted across the area.

Volunteer, Claire Revie said: “As spring approaches and hopefully lockdown is easing we wanted to SHARE Joy a little more around Wokingham.

“If the rocks with SHARE Joy on them are brought to SHARE or the café, they will be exchanged for a voucher for the Joy Café.

Joy Café owner, Valentin Radu said he was thrilled to be involved with such a “lovely project” with Share.