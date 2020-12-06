Sheriff’s charity grants help local charities

FOUR charities that help vulnerable people are to receive a share of a £25,000 grant.

The High Sheriff of Berkshire chose the charities who will benefit from the funding courtesy of the Police Property Act Fund, which is jointly managed by the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable.

It is created from money recovered by the police and the proceeds from the sale of items that cannot be returned to identified owners, including seizures from criminals.

The High Sheriff meets and works with many charities during their year and is asked to nominate charities that, through their work, support the PCC’s aims of reducing crime or improving community safety in their local area.

The chosen charities are Children Heard and Seen, Reading Refugee Support Group, Slough Modest Sisters and PACT Bounce Back 4 Kids.

Mary Riall said: “It has been such a privilege to meet so many remarkable people and groups working across the county to improve the lives of those most in need in our communities.

“I feel so grateful for all they are doing, especially in this very challenging year.

“The four chosen charities are all outstanding examples of groups dedicated to improving the lives of those most in need and vulnerable in our Berkshire communities.”