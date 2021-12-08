Shinfield-based weather forecasters to move to University of Reading campus

THE HEADQUARTERS of the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts is set to move to the University of Reading.

The new offices will be on the current site of Reading School of Art, on the Earley Gate side of the Whiteknights campus.

It has been chosen because it is next door to the University’s Department of Meteorology. The department is home to several national weather and climate research bodies, including a section of the UK Met Office. According the university, the presence of ECMWF will create the largest cluster of research and operational weather forecasting organisations in the world.

The build will be fully funded by the Government through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

George Freeman MP, minister for science, said that the move will ensure that the UK will lead in climate research.

“We are proud to continue to host the headquarters,” he said.

“The UK and the ECMWF have worked hand in hand for well over four decades and by investing in this crucial cluster, we are using UK science for global good to understand our climate.”

Dr Florence Rabier, director-general of ECMWF, thanked the Government and the university for their proposal, and member states for their approval.

“This is a very positive result for us and paves the way for a new headquarters building with sustainability at its core,” she added.

Reading School of Art will move into new space in and near the Polly Vacher Building, on the Pepper Lane entrance of the campus. Facilities will include specialist workshops, studio and gallery spaces, and offices.