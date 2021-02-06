Shinfield care home residents receive first dose of coronavirus vaccination

RESIDENTS at a Shinfield care home have been celebrating after receiving Covid-19 vaccination.

With the support of Shinfield Medical Centre, the majority of residents and team members at Care UK’s Parsons Grange, on Westall Street, have been given the first dose of the vaccination.

One of the first in the queue was 75-year-old Phyllis, who said: “Well, I feel just great and didn’t feel a thing. This is an exciting time for everyone and moment to remember.”

Shelby Ratcliffe, customer relations manager at Parsons Grange, said: “We were so pleased that residents in our home have had the vaccination. I would like to offer my thanks to the NHS team at Shinfield Medical Centre. They were incredibly efficient, friendly, and made sure everything went smoothly.

“This is the first step towards getting back to normal. We’re looking forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine as soon as we’re able.”

The home will continue to follow infection control measures including regular deep cleaning, testing, the use of masks and PPE, social distancing, air purifiers and temperature checks to keep everyone safe.

