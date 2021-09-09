Wokingham.Today

Shinfield entrepreneur launches School Green cafe

by Jess Warren0
cafe
Picture: Elias Shariff Falla Mardini from Pixabay

A NEW Shinfield cafe will be opening to the public this autumn.

With current premises on Maidenhead Road, Warfield, Robyn’s Nest Cafe is now on the hunt for new staff members ahead of its launch later this year.

The venue will be located on School Green, part of the newly built community centre.

Shinfield Parish Council chair, Andrew Grimes, said he was delighted someone from the village will be running the venue, and said he was happy to keep it local.

For those interested in applying, start dates would be from October, with training taking place at the cafe in Warfield.

For more information on job vacancies at the Shinfield site, log on to: robynsnest.co.uk/job-vacancies

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

