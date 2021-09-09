Shinfield entrepreneur launches School Green cafe

A NEW Shinfield cafe will be opening to the public this autumn.

With current premises on Maidenhead Road, Warfield, Robyn’s Nest Cafe is now on the hunt for new staff members ahead of its launch later this year.

The venue will be located on School Green, part of the newly built community centre.

Shinfield Parish Council chair, Andrew Grimes, said he was delighted someone from the village will be running the venue, and said he was happy to keep it local.

For those interested in applying, start dates would be from October, with training taking place at the cafe in Warfield.

For more information on job vacancies at the Shinfield site, log on to: robynsnest.co.uk/job-vacancies