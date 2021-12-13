Shinfield man jailed for three years following burglary

A SHINFIELD man has been jailed for a burglary in Reading.

Daniel Allaway, 40, of Cirrus Drive, Shinfield, was found guilty of one count burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft at Reading Crown Court on Monday, December 6.

Following a four-day trial, the judge sentenced Allaway to three years’ imprisonment for burglary, three years for theft of a motor vehicle and one month for theft, all to be served concurrently, and banned him from driving for 10 months.

At the same hearing, Ryan Dye, aged 40, of Ambrook Road, Reading, was found not guilty of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft.

On Monday, July 12, Allaway entered a property on Shinfield Road through the back door after the occupants, two men and a woman, went to bed at around 11.30pm.

Allaway took the keys to a Volkswagen Golf and a Bose speaker from the house as well as a gold watch from another car on the driveway, before driving off in the Volkswagen.

Police officers found the stolen car nearby shortly afterwards along with Allaway, plus the stolen watch and speaker.

CCTV footage showed Allaway discarding the keys to the stolen car. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rebecca Nichols, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “Burglary is a priority crime within the force and we are happy that this offender has been found guilty and justice can be given to the victims.

“This was a great joint effort from both teams in Reading and Loddon Valley.”