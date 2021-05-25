Wokingham.Today

Shinfield Parish Council is on top of the world

Shinfield Parish Council
Shinfield Parish Council chair, Andrew Grimes, with Ken Adams from LIFE Build at the top of the new parish centre currently being built on the site of the former Shinfield Royal British Legion

THE NEW community building in Shinfield has reached roof level, which was marked with a topping-out ceremony lead by Shinfield Parish Council.

Chair of the parish council, Andrew Grimes, has been directing the project to transform the former British Legion into a hub of activity.

“We are very pleased with how the building is taking shape, and are looking forward to celebrating its opening,” he said.

“We will soon be holding a public poll to allow the community to name the new facility, and we hope it will become a community hub for many years.”

READ MORE: £3 million investment in new community centre for residents across Shinfield

On Tuesday, May 11, Mr Grimes joined Ken Adams, managing director for LIFE Build, the contractors working on the building, for the ceremony.

“LIFE Build is delighted to be working for and with the community,” Mr Adams said. “We see the community centre as a beacon of light and we are proud to be involved in this great project.”

Shinfield Parish Council
An artists impression of the new parish centre in School Green, Shinfield

The existing Parish Hall has been incorporated into the new building, which will include parish offices, a Red Kite children’s centre, three halls and four meeting rooms to rent, a small library run by Wokingham Borough Council, a cafe and landscaped courtyard.

It will open later this year, and its name chosen by the community, in a contest run by Shinfield Parish Council.

For more information about the building naming process, visit Shinfield Parish Council’s Facebook page.

