Shinfield Parish Council reveals name for new community building

THE NEW community facility in Shinfield has been officially named.

Residents chose the name, School Green Centre, after a parish council poll to involve the community.

The favourite was chosen from a shortlist put together by the parish council.

Andrew Grimes, chair of Shinfield Parish Council said: “We wanted residents to recognise the new centre as a vital part of their community, so we are delighted that they took the time to help decide on a name.

“School Green Centre will be a fantastic asset at the heart of the parish community for many years to come.”

The centre will include three large halls along with smaller meeting rooms available to hire.

It has a library and kitchen and is also home to the parish council offices.

Berkshire-based business, Robyn’s Nest, is taking over the on-site café.

The centre is expected to open in November, with a family fun day held to mark the occasion.

A calendar of events and activities will soon be in place, with bookings now being taken for spaces at the new venue.

For more information, visit: www.shinfieldparish.gov.uk