Wokingham.Today

Shinfield primary school wins in sustainability contest

by Jess Warren0
Shinfield St Mary's School
The winning team: Libby, Kelsey and Viviana, with teacher Matt Knight from Shinfield St Mary’s CofE Junior School

A SHINFIELD primary school has been awarded £500 for winning a sustainability competition.

Year 6 pupils Libby, Kelsey and Viviana at Shinfield St Mary’s CofE Junior School designed a poster for the 3M Smart Earth Challenge competition.

The school will use the prize pot to bring their living wall concept to life.

It features plastic bottles, being given a second life as plant pots, and was inspired by the millions of bottles that go into landfill every day in the UK.

The competition had 32 entries across the country, and were judged by members of 3M’s European Sustainability team against criteria based around the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

All students that entered, along with the school’s head of ecology and sustainability, Matt Knight, attended a virtual presentation ceremony.

The teacher said children loved receiving feedback and appreciated the time the judges took to appraise every entry.

He said: “The 3M Smart Earth Challenge is a fantastic way to engage children in sustainability and environmental issues.

“It helped our pupils to really stop and think about the resources we consume within our school and how we could reduce our carbon footprint. They came up with some really fantastic ideas and conducted some brilliant research to support them.

“We look forward to constructing our first living walls and are really proud of what all the children achieved.”

Application engineering manager, Sarah Chapman, said the judges liked the practical and easy use of plastic bottles.

“The project is also a great fit with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of recycling and repurposing existing materials and enhancing the natural environment,” she said.

“Congratulations Libby, Kelsey and Viviana.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Level 42 announce live Reading date for October 2018

Gemma Davidson

‘Don’t break in’ warning to people over John Nike ice rink in Binfield

Jess Warren

Wokingham mum’s eco-friendly swimwear might just save the planet

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.