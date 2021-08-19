Shinfield pub plans fun day to help Winnersh injured man who fell from balcony while in Cyprus

A SHINFIELD pub is hosting a fundraiser to help a Winnersh man receive vital treatment after he fell from a balcony.

The event will add to an online appeal that has raised almost £40,000 towards medical bills.

Dean Cherrett flew to Cyprus earlier this month so he could attend his best friend’s wedding.

After the big day, he attempted to retrieve a shoe while on the balcony, but lost his balance and fell around five metres to the ground.

He is now suffering from life-changing injuries, including a fractured spine and broken ribs.

Mr Cherrett’s girlfriend, Jessica Hemson, is at his bedside in Nicosia.

She said that he had had a spinal procedure that went well but recovery would be a slow process, and there were a lot of costs to cover his treatment both in Cyprus and when he is allowed to return to the UK.

They have yet to receive a flight date of when they can return home.

The Bell and Bottle pub Picture: Roger Templeman via geograph

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help and it has already received more than 600 donations, totalling £39,569.

She said she is “overwhelmed” by the amount of support they have received.

“When I first set up the fundraising page for Dean, we were sitting waiting to hear about his spinal surgery,” said Ms Hemson.

“I honestly didn’t expect it to go how it has and it has been absolutely amazing to have received so many donations from people back and home and beyond.”

The gifts will be added to when The Bell & Bottle in School Green holds its fundraising event on Sunday, August 29.

Barbecue food, drinks and an auction will all help raise the vital funds Mr Cherrett needs. And being a family fun day, there will be a bouncy castle for children to enjoy.

The couple stayed connected with the pub after they moved from Shinfield to Winnersh.

Ms Hemson thanked the organisers of the fundraiser.

“So many friends and people from the Bell and Bottle have gone out of their way to organise this for us and we appreciate it so much,” she added.

Entry to the fundraiser is free, but raffle tickets will be sold for £5.

To donate, visit gofund.me/3d1ca5f9