Shinfield pupils showcase work at COP26

A SHINFIELD teacher is feeling proud of his pupils after they appeared at COP26.

Children from Shinfield St Mary CE Junior School took part in the event last week.

They starred in two videos that were shown to global leaders at the Glasgow conference.

Matthew Knight, head of ecology and sustainability at the school, was excited that the children and the school were being recognised globally for their green efforts.

“The children were all super excited and proud to be part of such an important event,” he said.

In one video, the school was one of just five UK schools to perform in a song called It’s Action Time, a special reworking of Bob Geldof and Midge Ure’s Do They Know it’s Christmas.

The choir of 30 Year Six pupils rehearsed and recorded the music video in just two days, which was presented by actor Ewan McGregor.

Mr Knight added: “The kids were really excited, they all know him from the Star Wars films.”

The other video featured pupils from the school’s eco club showing viewers around their award-winning school site.

It boasts its own biodome and more than 40 raised beds for growing fruit and vegetables.

A specialist hugelkültur bed and a wildlife stream with cameras have been recently added.

Hugelkültur is a type of raised bed which uses rotting logs at the centre to provide warmth and retain water.

“We’ve worked very hard over the past few years to embed sustainability into our school’s curriculum and ethos,” Mr Knight explained. “We intend to set up a network of schools to share knowledge and ideas.”

The school has two eco deputies who run the eco club. They are both in Year Six.

Elizabeth is enthusiastic about the school’s environmentally friendly efforts.

“The work we’re doing here at Shinfield is really great,” she said. “Hopefully more schools will join us in trying to make a difference.”

Freddie agreed, and added: “It’s really important that we all do what we can to help our planet. Getting involved in these projects helps to raise awareness.”

This is the second UN summit the school has taken part in. Their first appearance was at COP25, which took place in Madrid in 2019.