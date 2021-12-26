Shinfield pupils spread messages of Christmas cheer to elderly with card designs

FOUR artistic pupils at a Shinfield school have won a Christmas card competition to help spread the festive cheer across the borough.

Students at at Shinfield St Mary’s CE Junior School have created designs that will be distributed on 500 cards by The Link Visiting Scheme.

The charity works to combat loneliness with friendship.

The four winners were Amber Jones (8), Samuel Hiscock (9), Luna Slone (9) and Grace Tyler (7) and all were presented with their framed cards and a Love2Shop voucher.

Philippa Chan, headteacher at the school, thanked David Wilson Homes who sponsored this year’s Christmas card design competition.

“I am impressed at the quality of the designs and we hope that the recipients of the cards enjoy displaying them this jolly season,” she said.

Katie Brook attended the presentation at Shinfield St Mary’s CE Primary School on behalf of The Link Visiting Scheme.

She accepted the 500 Christmas cards from the pupils, which will then be delivered to residents.

Ms Brook said: “We are focused on supporting older people who are on their own over the Christmas period and on the day itself.

“We know that they will be delighted with these wonderful cards,” she said. “It’s another reminder that they are not forgotten which is especially important after this difficult 18 months.”

The competition was organised by the borough council.

Rob Allen, sales director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said that it was a pleasure to team up with the borough council and The Link Visiting Scheme.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year but it’s important to think of those who might be alone during the holidays and the charity offers an excellent support network for those in need of friendship,” he said.

Mr Allen thanked all of the pupils who took part in the Christmas card competition.

“We hope they’ve taken great pride in knowing they’ve helped spread festive cheer in their local community,” he added.