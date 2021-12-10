Shinfield pupils take to the stage with plays

PUPILS at a Shinfield school have wowed their parents in their Christmas plays.

The youngest year groups at Crosfields School performed a series of funny plays as the term comes to a close.

Head of Pre-Prep at the school, Janey McDowell, said that she is always struck by the amount of hard work that goes into the productions.

“It is so worthwhile as the children gain so much from taking part,” she said. “A school play is a great method for children to learn a set of skills that can benefit them in school and life in general, including confidence, communication and teamwork.”

Students in Year 1 were the first year group to take to the stage in the school’s theatre last week, singing and dancing their way through Cock-A-Doodle Christmas.

They were followed by Reception who performed Whoops-A-Daisy Angel to delighted parents.

The youngest year group, nursery, performed their Nursery Rhyme Nativity and Year 2 delivered their production of Peter Pan.