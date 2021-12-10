Wokingham.Today

Shinfield pupils take to the stage with plays

by Jess Warren0
Students performed their Christmas plays to parents. Picture: Crosfields School

PUPILS at a Shinfield school have wowed their parents in their Christmas plays.

The youngest year groups at Crosfields School performed a series of funny plays as the term comes to a close.

Head of Pre-Prep at the school, Janey McDowell, said that she is always struck by the amount of hard work that goes into the productions.

“It is so worthwhile as the children gain so much from taking part,” she said. “A school play is a great method for children to learn a set of skills that can benefit them in school and life in general, including confidence, communication and teamwork.”

Students in Year 1 were the first year group to take to the stage in the school’s theatre last week, singing and dancing their way through Cock-A-Doodle Christmas.

They were followed by Reception who performed Whoops-A-Daisy Angel to delighted parents.

The youngest year group, nursery, performed their Nursery Rhyme Nativity and Year 2 delivered their production of Peter Pan.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

HEALTHWATCH: Latest research on people underestimating the true cost of care

Staff Writer

Local woman makes top 100 tech leaders

Jess Warren

Forget Lapland: Swinley Forest is where all the best Santas are hanging out

Staff Writer
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.