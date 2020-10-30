Shinfield residents celebrate lottery win

SHINFIELD residents have been celebrating after their postcode came up lucky in a daily draw. Nine neighbours in Deardon Way each won £1,000 in the Thursday, October 22 People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson was pleased to be able to announce the winners.

He said: “A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize in Shinfield. I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

This draw was promoted on behalf of Barnardo’s which has received more than £5.2 million in funding thanks to players. Barnardo’s purpose is to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children through essential services, campaigning and research including Wokingham’s High Close School.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk