Shinfield Running Club celebrate with spooky fancy dress event

Shinfield running club are inviting their members to take part in virtual challenges during the latest lockdown.

The lockdown has resulted in sports activities being suspended, however the running club are continuing activities by encouraging their runners to complete their exercises and record them virtually.

However, before the lockdown rules came into place, Shinfield running club celebrated with a fright night halloween special as their members took part in a fancy dress run evening.

The fancy dress night saw Andrea King and Donna Saunders take the award for best dressed female, David Churchyard win best dressed male and the team of skeletons win best dressed team. Meanwhile, Stuart Walters, Homer Valencia, Ashley Isiacs and Katherine O’Sullivan were awarded with the Shinfield running club athletes of the month award for October.



“We’re more than just a running club, we’re a running community,” said run leader James Suarez.



“We love to have fun, create a happy, fun and inclusive atmosphere for the whole community to join, free of charge run by volunteers.



“It was a great effort by so many to join in our fancy dress run evening. So much effort went into it and thank you to all our run leaders for providing so many sessions for everyone to enjoy. We had 11 sessions across Berkshire.”