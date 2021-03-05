Shinfield Running club links with local business as new home

Shinfield Running Club has linked up with local business Parsons Grange Care Home and Care UK which will now act as the home of the club.

The new base will provide a place for members to use as free parking, a sheltered area to get changed, toilet facilities to use before and after club sessions and will also be adorned with a Shinfield Running Club banner.



There will also be an executive lounge area for club members to use for tea, coffee and cake once the covid-19 restrictions in the country have been lifted, but for the meantime, there is use of outside gardens.



Shinfield Running Club chairman, James Suarez said: “Since the club was started two years ago, I have continued to drive to develop it further. It’s a passion of mine not to sit still and settle, I love trying to create new ventures for all of us to enjoy.



“This is bringing the community together to work as one to help and support each other.



“I am so pleased to announce we will be joining up with Parsons Grange Care Home and Care UK.



“I want to thank all the team at Parsons Grange for being so welcoming, I am really looking forward to a blossoming relationship moving forwards.



“It’s a really exciting move for us as a club and I look forward to when we can meet as a club once again.”