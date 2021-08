A RUNNING club is returning to Shinfield as restrictions ease – and it has doubled in size during lockdown.

Shinfield Running Club now has more than 90 participants, and it is welcoming newcomers.

It offers walking groups and fast running sessions, ensuring all abilities are catered for.

Most sessions run from the war memorial in School Green, with early morning or evening starts across the week.For more details, log on to www.shinfieldrunningclub.org.uk