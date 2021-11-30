Shinfield school opens new building

A NEW school building in Shinfield has been completed.

The state of the art development is at Crosfields School, an independent day school.

It means that the school can now extend its provision to children aged up to 16 years old. The school formerly catered for pupils aged three to 13. The first Year 11 cohort will sit GCSE exams in 2023.

Craig Watson, headmaster, said that the school takes pride in its environment and facilities.

“Parents and pupils wanted the choice to stay beyond Year 8,” he said.

“Our new facilities mean that we can offer places to more students.”

Building contractors Beard created a new front entrance, nine classrooms, a staff area, medical centre, library, flexible performance space and café as part of the £5million project.

The school holds charitable status and reinvests funds into its facilities. Recent projects have included an artificial turf sports pitch, science labs, cricket pavilion, sports centre and swimming pool.