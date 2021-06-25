Shinfield Studios submits plans for 18 permanent stages

SHINFIELD Studios has submitted its formal application to create a permanent film studio at Thames Valley Science Park.

Owned by Los Angeles-based company Commonwealth Real Estate LP, it is also developing studios in Southern California and Atlanta, US.

A spokesperson for the company said” Shinfield Studios currently has one of the most experienced teams in the industry including senior management that turned Pinewood into the world’s premier studio facilities brand with operations around London, Atlanta, Toronto and Malaysia.”

It is expected to create 1,500 direct jobs, 1,463 indirect jobs, creating a regional gross value of £46.4 million and £113.3 million nationally.

Building the site will also create 1,399 direct and 1,355 in-direct construction jobs, over the 27 month build time.

Based off the Eastern Relief Road, in Shinfield, the site would have 18 film sound stages, eight workshops, five offices, a cafe with an outdoor courtyard, and evening drinks terrace, equipment storage, and a 150-seat screening room.

This may be open to the public at weekends for a cinema club.

There will also be a four and a half storey decked car park with 1,375 spaces. These will include electric car charge points, 83 blue badge spaces and 60 motorbike spaces.

Cyclists will be able to store their bike in one of 160 covered bays.

A new bus stop is also suggested for the main entrance.

Shinfield Studios has already been approached by multiple US film production companies looking for filming space close to London, and said there is a high-demand for film production sites in the UK.

“Shinfield Studios is being strongly encouraged to develop new facilities …on a similar scale to Pinewood studios,” the application stated.

“Over the past five years, the creative industries sector has been the fastest growing in the UK, with film and TV production as one of the UK economy’s great success stories.

“However, there is now a significant pent-up demand for film and television production in the UK and [there is a] lack of studio infrastructure. This clear pressing demand for such space has been made ever more apparent by the pandemic.

“In addition to the severe shortage in studios space, there is a similar lack of skilled human expertise, ranging from the set building trades to camera and lighting operatives, actors, directors and digital post-production.”

Supported by the University of Reading, Shinfield Studios said the institution offers “significant, renowned media studies and filmmaking qualifications” to help close the talent gap.

The chief executive of the British Film Commission (BFC), Adrian Wootton, has also submitted a letter of support.

He wrote: “Studios in the home counties of England have hosted some of the highest-profile and most commercially successful film and TV productions of all time.

“The region benefits from the UK’s largest crew base, leading creative talent, iconic locations and cutting-edge production, post-production and visual effects facilities, all of which contribute to the area’s reputation as one of the best places in the world to produce high-end content.

“With the renewed demand for content, the need for additional studios and appropriate stage space has never been greater and we are fully supportive of the above application for the construction of film studio stages and workshops at Thames Valley Science Park.”

It is also supported by Alison Webster, chief executive of the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, as well as the Department for International Trade and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Consultation began on Friday, June 18 and ends on Friday, July 9.

For more information, or to comment on the plans, search for application number 211841 on the borough council website.