Shinfield Studios to host consultation evening

RESIDENTS can have their say next week over plans to develop a new film studio in Shinfield.

On Monday, March 1, the team behind Shinfield Studios is hosting an online public exhibition from 6pm until 8pm.

Their aim is to develop a film and television production complex over 65 acres at the Thames Valley Science Park in Shinfield.

This would include 18 purpose-built sound stages plus offices to service the largest blockbuster productions.

The first planning application is for four film stages and workshops, with 14 more following in a second planning application later this spring.

In a statement, Nick Smith, managing director of Shinfield Studios said: “The proposed development of Shinfield Studios is a truly exciting opportunity to add much needed film and television production space to the UK’s studio infrastructure at a time when demand from customers seeking to film in the UK vastly outweighs the supply of recognised film stages. “Shinfield Studios will make a quantum difference to the number of projects able to film in the UK which in turn will generate significant inward investment to the UK and create economic benefit to the local community.”

It is hoped the facility will enhance the Thames Valley Science Park and create around 3,000 jobs for local people, as well as 226 construction jobs.

Shinfield Studios said it is working closely with Shinfield Parish Council and the University of Reading on its proposals.

It is hoped film students at the university, as well as students at nearby schools and colleges, will be able to gain hands-on experience at the studios.

Residents can register for the exhibition by emailing paulh@curtainandco.com or calling 07968 941 009

For more information, visit: shinfieldstudios.com