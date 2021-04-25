Shop kind: Retail abuse soars during lockdown year

SHOP STAFF across the region have been abused more than ever before this year.

It has sparked a national campaign supported by Southern Co-op, the Home Office and Crimestoppers, asking people to ShopKind.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive at Southern Co-op, said: “Despite our colleagues going above and beyond to serve our customers and communities during the pandemic, they have still had to suffer verbal abuse, threats and violent attacks.

“We had nearly 18,000 reports of crime at our 201 stores in 2020 — an increase of 25% from 2019. This is unacceptable and must stop.”

Nationally, at least 400 shop workers are abused every day.

Last month, The Association of Convenience Stores’ 2021 Crime Report revealed there have been more than 1.2 million incidents of verbal abuse, and around 40,000 incidents of violence against people working in convenience stores.

Of these, more than a quarter involved a weapon, such as a knife, hammer, axe, or syringe.

The chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, Helen Dickinson OBE, said some staff have also been spat at and racially abused.

Mark Hallas, chief executive of Crimestoppers, said the figures were “truly shocking”.

“Despite retailers’ vital role in the community, at the frontline, there are a significant minority of people who believe that being courteous and polite isn’t important,” he said. “Our message today is clear — despite what is going on in anyone’s life, no shop worker deserves to be treated badly, let alone verbally or physically abused.

“We’re asking everyone to take a step back and think about the true value of these workers — supporting individuals, families and entire communities. So please ShopKind.”

Two-thirds of retailers had experienced Covid-related threats, with the most common causes of abuse related to reminding customers of covid regulations.

The campaign is also supported by major high street retailers as well as the shopworkers Union Usdaw.

Minister for small business, consumers and labour markets, Paul Scully, said retail workers have worked tirelessly to put covid-secure measures in place to keep the community safe.

“Staff in our great shops, pubs, hairdressers and more should be treated with the utmost respect and gratitude,” he said.

“After such a difficult year, we all have a duty to treat each other with kindness.”

Kevin Tindall, managing director of Tesco Convenience, said they’re installing new security measures in shops to manage abuse.

Paddy Lillis, General Secretary at shopworkers Union, Usdaw, said nine in 10 staff were abused last eyar, according to their own survey.

“We pleased that retailers, the trade union, Government and Crimestoppers have come together to tackle this important issue through the ShopKind campaign,” he said. “It is clear that retail workers deserve to be treated with respect.

“Retail workers have been on the frontline throughout the coronavirus crisis, ensuring we can remain fed, despite the risks of contracting the virus themselves.

“We owe these workers a debt of gratitude for their hard work and commitment to our communities. All workers have the right to feel safe and abuse should never be a part of the job.

“We hope that this campaign will highlight the incredible contributions of retail workers and promote the need for all customers to behave responsibly.”

To report abuse, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111