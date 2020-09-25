SHOP OUT TO HELP OUT: It’s safe to shop, and where better than local?

DURING August, millions of us took advantage of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The allure of a half-price meal was a good one and it saw people flock back to restaurants, cafes, pubs and diners.

After months of lockdown, it was a shot in the arm for the hospitality industry.

But there was an added benefit: it brought people back to our high streets, ensuring that local businesses received patronage and support from customers they hadn’t seen since February.

While the dining out offer has finished, shops remain open for business and, with Covid-safe measures in place, customers can buy with confidence.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the latest measures and stressed that he does not want to see a return to the full lockdown.

“We will ensure that businesses can stay open in a Covid-compliant way,” he said.

“We can draw some comfort from the fact that schools and universities and places of worship are staying open, shops can serve their customers, construction workers can go to building sites, and the vast majority of the UK economy can continue moving forwards.”

Wokingham borough is blessed with several great shopping centres, offering a unique range of businesses that are the envy of our neighbours.

And with them being family-owned and small businesses, you can be assured of the very best service. After all, their reputations depend upon it.

Twyford might be a village, but it’s got a big heart and a wealth of businesses that can help you.

The Floor Store is run by father and daughter, Robert Bushnell and Clare Ryan. Between them they have 42 years’ experience in the flooring industry and promise excellent customer service with quality floor coverings. Ranges include wood, laminate, vinyl and carpets and the pair offer a no-obligation consultation to help you find your dream floor.

If you want to cheer someone up, celebrate a birthday or another special occasion, then Beauty In Blooms will be the perfect place to head.

Formerly known as VFB The Florist, the independent, family-owned florist provides bouquets, arrangements and even workshops from its High Street store. Frankie, Sammie and the team can advise on the right flowers for every occasion.

If the Chancellor’s stamp duty holiday has made you keen to move, or lockdown has made you wish for a bigger home, Parkers will be a great place. Its experienced team can conduct a detailed, in-person valuation so you know how much your current home is worth, as well as advising you on some great homes to trade on up to.

With the weather this week being so pleasant, it’s hard to believe that colder days are coming, and that means winter coats and woollies.

Now is the time to get ready, and Quality Cleaners on Wargrave Road can help. It’s offering 10% discount if you quote QUALITY 10 – what better reason do you need to sort your winter wardrobe? It has implemented Covid-secure practises that will ensure your clothes are virus free.

Some of you will be wondering about how you can manage with loved ones miles away from you.

For those that need additional help, Right at Home is the perfect answer. It offers a range of home care solutions so that the borough’s vulnerable residents can enjoy the comforts of their own home while also having that assurance that help is at hand.

With demands on its services high, it is also recruiting staff.

No matter where you shop this autumn, shopping local helps the high street, supports local businesses and does the world of good for the local economy.

Shopping out really is helping out.