SHOP OUT TO HELP OUT: Seek fresh Inspirations for your hair

Inspirations Hair and Beauty has moved to 8 Elms Walk, part of the new Elms Fields, development in Wokingham.

Formerly in Denmark Street and owned by Rosemary and Gary Palmer, we have been established for 30 years in Wokingham.

We have staff that has been with us for many years, including one stylist who has been with us for the whole 30 years.

When our lease was due to run out we thought it was time to move to Elms Fields and a brand new salon.

We’re surrounded by new shops and so near the park.

We are hoping that the new development will bring in new people to the area.

At present we have opening offers running:

• Cut and Blow Dry £30, with a selected stylist, available Mondays to Fridays.

• 20% off colour on a Tuesday

• Lash Lift, for volume and lift, for £38, reduced from £48.

For more details or to book, call 0118 977 4066.