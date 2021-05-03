Shoppers help Tesco turn pink to raise cash for Cancer Research

Enthusiastic Tesco staff and generous Wokingham shoppers combined to help Tesco turn Pink raise more than £750 for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The much-needed money was collected when the Finchampstead Road Tesco Superstore staff turned the building pink as part of the three-day fundraiser.

Many colleagues dressed from head to toe in pink on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and shoppers were keen to donate to such a good cause.

Louise Jedras, Community Champion at the Superstore, was one of the staff with collection buckets throughout the three days.

She said: “Our Tesco Turns Pink event is always a fantastic way for colleagues and customers to support Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“Unfortunately, most of us know someone who’s been affected by cancer, so colleagues are keen to raise as much money as we can every year to aid research into finding a cure.

“I would like to say a big thank-you to all our customers who donated throughout the weekend, and to Simon at the Wild Card shop in Wokingham for his support with the balloon decorations in the store.”

Tesco has partnered with Cancer Research UK for 20 years, raising funds to support research that fights 200 types of cancer.

Caroline Smith, manager at the Wokingham Cancer Research UK shop, added: “We are very grateful for the support of the Tesco staff in Wokingham and we’re thrilled that shoppers supported them so generously for the Tesco Turns Pink weekend.

“By donating whatever shoppers were able to spare, they have made a real difference to people with cancer, right now.

“Events such as the Tesco Turns Pink weekend also enable like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer, or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.”