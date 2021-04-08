Shoppers rejoice: The Oracle is ready to open its doors once more

SHOPPERS rejoice. A major retail centre is reopening its doors next week.

The Oracle, in neighbouring Reading, is getting ready to welcome customers again from Monday, April 12 — and there are new stores to browse.

A host of familiar faces are gearing up to relaunch, such as Next, Apple and Lush, but a number of new retailers are also opening up, including fried chicken restaurant Wingstop.

Outdoor dining will also be on the menu from Monday, as Wagamama, Comptoir Libanais and The Real Greek plan to reopen outside too.

Andy Briggs, general manager at The Oracle, said: “It is great to be able to welcome customers back with a wider offer and I know our brands are looking forward to re-opening their doors next week.

“Safety remains a priority and the measures we put in place last year will continue, including mandatory face coverings, hand sanitiser stations and enhanced cleaning.

“We’d like to say thanks to everyone for supporting us [and] it’s great to see the arrival of some exciting new brands to the mix and we hope that next month, following the government roadmap, our restaurants and leisure facilities will be able to reopen fully too.”

Covid-safety measures will be in place throughout the shopping centre, including a one-way system, mandatory face coverings, and hand sanitising stations.

The cinema will remain closed, in line with Government guidance.

Opening hours can be found at: www.theoracle.com