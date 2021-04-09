Shoppers urged to ‘find the confidence’ to return as retailers reopen

WOKINGHAM residents are being urged to “find the confidence” to head to the shops next week.

On Monday, April 5, prime minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to ease the next wave of lockdown restrictions, meaning a whole host of businesses will be able start welcoming the public again for the first time in months.

Now, Colin George, from Wokingham Business Association, is encouraging residents to plan a trip to the town centre next week.

“It’s fantastic news that the Government is able to stick to its ‘roadmap’ and open the shops again,” Mr George said. “It’s great that retailers have been given a date because it really gives them some certainty.

“But shops, especially our independent businesses, thrive on people’s confidence.”

Mr George said town centre retailers and Wokingham Borough Council will have to work exceptionally hard over the coming weeks to make sure residents feel safe returning to the high street.

“We need to encourage shoppers to come back to the town centre in whatever form they feel comfortable,” he said.

Lifting these restrictions forms step two of the Government’s four-step approach to easing all covid rules, and Mr George said it could not come sooner.

“Take gyms for example,” he explained. “Some people need to go to gyms for medical reasons and they can’t wait to get back.

“People have been exercising at home, but opening these facilities brings some normality back.”

And he said there are a lot of exciting events planned for Wokingham town centre, which he hopes will spur people to travel in.

“There are great things happening in the town centre soon, for example Sultan Balti is hosting an outdoor charity fundraiser next weekend,” Mr George said.

“I think market days will help bring people back too.”



he said he hopes easing covid restrictions will go to plan in the long run.

“Let’s hope the vaccine works, lifting these measures works, and we stay out of another lockdown,” Mr George added. “I encourage anyone who’s saved a bit of money this lockdown to head out and spend a bit next week.

“Let’s help Wokingham borough businesses get their trading levels back up to a sustainable level while following the precautions in place.”