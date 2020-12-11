Shoppers urged to support rural companies

SHOPPERS are being urged to celebrate Berkshire’s rural businesses and buy from local companies this Christmas.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is asking people to support farmers, landowners and retailers in the county by investing in their festive produce.

Michael Valenzia, CLA regional director, said: “This year has seen many rural hospitality and tourism businesses heavily impacted by Covid, and we would encourage the public to support their local businesses in our countryside as they contribute greatly to the economy.

“Buying locally, whether it is seasonal festive food and drink, gifts or decorations, helps to contribute to a vibrant rural economy.

“These businesses provide jobs, goods and services for local communities, attract tourism and provide a real boost to our economy.”