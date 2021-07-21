Should Finchampstead’s war memorial be moved?

Finchampstead’s war memorial could be relocated over road safety concerns

Currently, it sits at the junction of Rectory Hill, The Ridges and Jubilee Road.

Unveiled on October 31, 1920, the memorial has the names of 22 Finchampstead men who died in the First World War, 12 in the Second, and one in Afghanistan.

Finchampstead Parish Council has now flagged issues of the memorial’s position.

There are fears that the remembrance parade and service can’t take place due to health and safety concerns.

Prior to covid, the roads were closed to traffic to allow for a service to take place at 3pm on Remembrance Sunday. It sees a large turnout from the village and beyond, including Scouts and Guides.

Other concerns include a lack of parking, and busy roads that are unsafe for visitors of the memorial.

If moved, the suggested place could be the large verge next to the Memorial Park, which is owned by Wokingham Borough Council.

The Finchampstead Park Management Committee has

agreed to the possible relocation

there.

The parish council is asking for residents to come forward and share their views; comments are needed by Saturday, July 31.

To respond, fill an online survey is at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RHZL9T8, alternatively email clerk@finchampstead-pc.gov.uk

Responses can also be posted to Finchampstead Parish Council, FBC Centre, Gorse Ride North, Finchampstead RG40 4ES.