Showhawk to showcase at Sub89

Showhawk are coming to Sub89

A PAIR of guitarists will be striking a chord at Sub89 next month.

From old-school classics to modern funky house, Showhawk Duo is taking to the stage at the music venue on Friar Street, Reading, on Sunday, October 17.

The band, Mikhail Asanovic and Jake Wright, present their unique mix between acoustic and electronic music.

The gig comes as part of the pair’s UK and Ireland tour, kicking off this month.

Starting out as buskers, the duo have gone on to play live at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival, Secret Garden Party, Boomtown and internationally, the F1 Grand Prix.

Playing over 26 different dates, Mikhail and Jake will have audiences upon their feet as they enjoy an evening of fiery acoustic sounds.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15.15.

For more details, log on to: sub89.com

