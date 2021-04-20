Showtime: Forest School pupil’s lockdown poetry

Mrs Ciccazzo, Forest School English teacher recently asked her Year 10 class to write a poem about Lockdown.

The response she got was truly fantastic; the poetry was moving, honest and heartfelt. Year 10 Amarley A wrote a particularly poignant poem.

Showtime

Life is a mess, it seems like no one’s winning

Almost school holidays, but no one’s grinning

We used to go out with our friends, life was a breeze

But now we’re stuck indoors, because of this disease

Honestly it all feels like one sick dream

Like we’re caught up in someone’s vile scheme

Now we have to stick to this covid regime

If not for yourself, do it for the team

We are just one small fragment of this vast universe

But now we have to play our part, no time to rehearse…

Head of English, Mr Saynor, commended Amarly.

“This is a brilliant poem; well done,” he said.

“It communicates feeling really powerfully and is so well structured.

“There are some brilliant turns of phrase here too and I love how you have woven in hopeful notes among the pain and difficulty – excellent work and a joy to read.”