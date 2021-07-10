Sign up to Thames Hospice’s sunflower walk

RESIDENTS can remember a loved one in Thames Hospice’s annual Sunflower Walk.

On Saturday, September 11, charity supporters can organise a walk in their preferred way, covering distances of 2.5km (1.5 miles), 5km or 10km.

Afterwards, walkers can visit the charity’s new hospice by Bray Lake to collect their medal in person.

There will also be an afternoon of celebration in the hospice gardens from 11am to 6pm, with

a barbecue, refreshments, children’s entertainment and live music.

Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising at the hospice, said: “We were thrilled with the amount of people that supported our Sunflower Walk last year despite lockdown restrictions, with participants from all over the world.”

She hopes this year will be bigger and better.

“Please invite your friends, family and neighbours to join you,” Ms Evans added. “Every penny you raise will enable us to continue to give local people dignity, compassion and the best possible end-of-life care and support.”

Registration for the Sunflower Walk is free, but each walker is expected to raise a minimum

of £75 in sponsorship.

Those who do will receive a Thames Hospice T-shirt as well as their medal.

Everyone who visits the hospice after their walk can

write a special message for their loved one on the memory tree in the gardens.

For more information, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk/sunflower-walk