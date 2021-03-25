Simon is walking to keep the Watermill turning

AN IMPRESSIVE fundraiser has been launched to raise money for 16 charities, including a Newbury theatre.

Oxfordshire-based Simon Coates has decided to walk 2,000 miles to support organisations close to his heart.

Simon’s hike began on March 1 and he is aiming to finish on October 31. For every month of his challenge, Simon has selected two charities to feature as headliners to focus on, and the Watermill is one of them.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on the theatre industry but The Watermill hopes to continue planning for the future with the support of the local community.

Simon has been a regular visit to the theatre for many years.

He says: “I think it’s really important to support artistic organisations whose work is important to you.

“Despite having seen countless shows at the theatre, it still seems magical that at the end of a narrow rural lane, seemingly in the middle of nowhere, there is a theatre that produces such fantastic quality theatre in beautiful surroundings.”

Charlotte Stroud, development officer at The Watermill Theatre, says: “Any funds raised from Simon’s hiking challenge will help to support our recovery and create future productions and activities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

“We are so thankful to our amazing community, and kind individuals like Simon, who are helping The Watermill get through this time.”

To support Simon’s fundraising efforts log on to charityhikes.org.uk