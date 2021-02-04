Simon looks, and feels, blue for this family fundraiser

FORGET the January blues, a Wokingham-based charity is hoping you’ll have them this month instead.

The Ollie Young Foundation is running its annual #feBLUEary campaign, inviting people to share a photo on social media of them wearing something blue and make a donation at the same time.

The charity was launched in memory of Wokingham lad Ollie Young, who had an incurable brain tumour. He was just six when he died, 12 weeks after first displaying symptoms.

Since then, his family have worked tirelessly to raise funds for research and support.

Wanting to get ahead is Ollie’s Dad, Simon, who lives in Winnersh.

He has shown his support for the campaign by dying his hair bright blue and raised more than £1,500.

The idea came from his step-daughter. “She just says to me, ‘Can I do it?’ and I thought, well, I am a nutter, so yeah, crack on,” he says.

With the help of his wife, who is a hairdresser, they chose the exact shade she needed, and the process took about four hours: a change from his usual short back and sides.

“My stepdaughter did a brilliant job, under my wife’s watchful eye,” Mr Young says.

“I feel different, but I’m not ashamed, I’m not embarrassed – it is a bit in your face, but I like it,” he says. “Ollie was definitely laughing his little socks off yesterday.”

The charity uses #feBLUEary for two reasons: to raise awareness for its work and hopefully encourage others to undertake fundraising activities, and also for bittersweet reasons.

“This is Ollie’s birthday month and the anniversary of his passing,” Mr Young says.

“With my hair, now when people see me it’s a talking point,” he says. “I can talk to them about my son, it keeps his name alive and most importantly, it’s going to help others. That’s why we’re doing it.”

To take part in Febluary, take a photo of yourself wearing something blue and share it on social media with the hashtag #feBLUEary. To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/ollieyoungfoundation