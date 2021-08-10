Simon’s show is for youngsters looking to get on their bikes

A FAMILY show will be cycling into Norden Farm for another live performance this month.

Written by poet and theatre-maker Simon Mole, the 45-minute production of I Love My Bike took to the stage on ​​Saturday, July 24.

The outdoor show is returning on Saturday, August 14, to show children the excitement of riding a bike for the first time.

Simon read his book aloud to the audience followed by leading some fun, and quite silly, games.

The activities will get children to explore their creativity and come up with ideas to turn into poems.

For little word wizards who don’t need stabilisers, Simon will shift gears to introduce some mega metaphors and super similes.

Simon has worked on two lockdown projects with Norden Farm, All Write Together in and Lockdown Town.

Simon said he is looking forward to performing on stage again.

He said: “I’ve been very lucky to have been involved in some wonderful online events that have really lit up an otherwise tricky time and in the first lockdown I started running free poetry workshops for children online, and somewhat amazingly they are still going strong.

“But there is definitely something special about performing in an actual place full of people rather than in front of a screen full of little Zoom squares, I can’t wait and I hope to see some of you there.”

Simon explained his excitement on reading the story aloud to families and showing children how enjoyable books are.

“One thing I love about picture books is that they are written to be read aloud – I hope that some of the rhythms of cycling are contained in the rhythms of the words in the book so sharing that live with people is great fun,” he said.

“But as much as connecting to the story, these events are about connecting with the idea that books are fun, and that playing with words is fun.”

Suitable for ages four upwards, the performance starts at 11.30am. Tickets are £12 for adults, £10 under 16s, and £40 for Family and Friends, four people.

To purchase the book, visit bit.ly/3zRPAYM

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01628 788997 or log on to nordenfarm.org