Sindlesham church uses flowers to tell its history

A SINDLESHAM church celebrated its 175th anniversary with a flower festival – the first in its history.

St Catherine’s had intended to hold a series of special commemorative events but covid put paid to that.

However, it was able to welcome visitors to a flower festival last weekend and will, next month, hold a talk.

One of the organisers, Roberta Tweedy, said that the arrangements helped tell the story of the church.

Founded by former editor of The Times, John Walter II, the church was named after his daughter Catherine who had died of enteritis in 1844.

The Times arrangement, made with handmade newspaper flowers.

Arrangements included a display from The Times, featuring roses made from newsprint.

Joanna Brown (Assistant Church Warden) and Muriel Sheehan (retired Church Warden) with their Canadian arrangement.

Also included were displays for Bearwood Mansion, football, and the First World War, when the church was used as a convalescent hospital for Canadian soldiers.

Visitors could also enjoy music from the church organ, before enjoying refreshments in the church grounds.

Roberta Tweedy with an arrangement

Ms Tweedy said that there was also a “very successful” flower stall and raffle.

“While most of the team behind the event came from St Catherine’s, we would not have been able to do it without the expertise and support of Alison Vacher, her mother, Theresa Wingfield and some of a wonderful team of flower arrangers from as far afield as Crowthorne,” she added.

“It was an amazing two days. (We had) such positive reports from visitors and helpers alike made it a day unlike any other.”

Its next event is a talk by historian Oliver Bing, called The Hidden History of St Catherine’s Church.

It takes place at the church on Friday, June 25, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and include light refreshments.

“He is very knowledgeable about the Walter family and the church and I know it will be a fascinating evening,” Ms Tweedy said.