Sindlesham couple reunited after a year apart

A COUPLE separated by Covid restrictions have been reunited after a year apart.

Arthur Twitchett, known as Ron, lives at Lord Harris Court in Sindlesham. He has been unable to be in the same room as his wife, Francine for more than a year, due to the pandemic.

But now, Francine has moved into the care home, to be closer to her husband.

“I can’t believe we are finally together,” she says.

Ron says that he was lost for words when they were reunited.

“It’s been so long and we have been looking forward to this day for such a long time,” he says.

Abigail Cranston, the home manager, was delighted to have the couple reunited.

“What a beautiful moment,” she says. “At long last you are together again. We wish you so many more loving memories here.”

During the pandemic, the couple met through the home’s covid-secure visitor pod, separated by glass.