Singers come together to perform Messiah

Twyford Singers’ Come and Sing Messiah day launched the start of the choir’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

At the event, held last month, the Singers’ chairman, Ann Pearce, announced the choir’s 60th anniversary composition competition which is open to all and on the theme Hope and Celebration. The winning piece will be performed in a concert in June 2022.

About 27 members took part in the Come and Sing at St Mary’s Church, Twyford. They were joined by 21 members of other local choirs.

In the morning, the joint choir rehearsed the day’s 11 choruses with musical director Helen Styles leading them and Judith Creighton accompanying.

After lunch a small orchestra joined in.

Later soprano Angela Good and counter-tenor Philip Viveash-Brainch, joined in for the musicians’ enthusiastic and enjoyable performance to a small but appreciative audience.

The orchestra were supplemented by six young, gifted, students on viola and violin.

For many of the singers and players it was the first performance to a live audience for a long time.

Among the choruses were well-known pieces including The Glory of the Lord, All We Like Sheep and the Hallelujah Chorus.

During the day, the church was regularly vacated for ventilation under current Covid protocol guidelines.

Details of the composition competition can be found at the Twyford Singers’ website www.twyford-singers.org.uk