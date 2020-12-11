‘Singing mannequin’ performs in Purple Butterfly in lead up to Christmas

WOKINGHAM shoppers may be surprised to find a “singing mannequin” in the town centre for the next two Saturdays.

Purple Butterfly, an independent boutique on Denmark Street, will be hosting singer Helen of The Vintage Singer.

Performing in their shop window, Helen will be wearing a specially-made visor during her set.

Shop owner, Germaine Kelly, said last week’s musical rendition brought smiles to the people of Wokingham, as they passed by.

“Helen sings in the window and waves at passersby,” she said. “A lot of people look up from their phones and smile, they don’t expect to see that. We affectionately call her our singing mannequin.”

And the shop has also created a rainbow Christmas tree, dedicated to the NHS.

Decorated with hand sanitiser bottles as baubles, the tree is a homage to healthcare workers across the country, explained Ms Kelly.

The boutique has always offered a 15% discount to NHS and emergency service staff.

She added: “Purple Butterfly does not have an online shop — that would make us the same as everyone else. As a small, independent retailer, serving our community, our strength lies in our in-store personal service and a very special shopping experience you simply cannot get online.”

Tomorrow, Helen will be performing from 11am until 1pm. And on Saturday, December 19, from 11am until 3pm.