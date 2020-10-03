Single lane works for Waterloo Road as South Wokingham Distributor Road prepares for next phase

WORK on one of Wokingham’s newest roads is continuing into its second phase after the successful completion of a land access agreement.

The Eastern Gateway section of the South Wokingham Distributor Road needed the sign off from landowners and Network Rail to let contractors Balfour Beatty start work.

It includes a new railway bridge, a new road and a pedestrian/cycle way connecting to a new roundabout on Waterloo Road. This will mean that the existing Waterloo Road crossing will be closed.

Wokingham Borough Council said that this new part will be constructed in sequence, which will minimise disruption.

On Monday, October 5, and Tuesday, October 6, there will be some hedge cutting and trimming – subject to weather conditions.

And on Wednesday, October 14 through to Friday, October 16, a temporary access road will be constructed.

Works take place between 9.30am to 3.30pm on each day and there will be a single lane of traffic with two-way traffic lights in place.

For more details or to raise a concern, call Balfour Beatty on 0800 121 4444 or e-mail SWDR@balfourbeatty.com specifying “Eastern Gateway” in the subject line.

For more information about Wokingham Borough Council’s major highways programme, click here