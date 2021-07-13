Sir Ian McKellen’s Hamlet run to be extended to meet demand

HAMLET might think that he is a rogue and peasant slave, but Sir Ian McKellen’s take on the price is drowning the stage in applause, not tears. As a result, the Theatre Royal Windsor is extending its run of the age-blind play.

The show is the first for the Windsor-based theatre since it was allowed to reopen earlier this summer, and it has been a massive hit.

Performances through to the end of July have sold out as people clamour to see the X-Men star offer his version of the Prince of Denmark in one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.

It’s not Sir Ian’s first brush with the Bard. He starred in a previous Hamlet that toured 50 years ago, was in Macbeth with Dame Judi Dench, and in Richard III with Maggie Smith.

Also in the cast are Francesca Annis, Frances Barber, Jonathan Hyde, and Jenny Seagrove.

It is one of two productions directed by Sean Mathias, with the same crew.

In a ground-breaking move, the show is age, colour and gender-blind, offering one of the most radical reimaginings of the Bard’s work in years.

And to fully immerse the audience into the court of Denmark, they are seated on Shakespearean-style wooden bleacher seats placed on either side of the stage.

Following on from Hamlet, there will be a production of Chekov’s The Cherry Orchard. This was due to open in September, but will now open on Friday, October 1, and run until Saturday, November 13.

This allows Hamlet to run for an additional three weeks to meet the demand for seats.

The theatre has a special rate for NHS workers and students of £25 per ticket, while there are royal and circle boxes available, with a refreshment package on offer.

Performances run Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with 2.30pm matinees on Saturdays July 24, August 21 and September 11 – there are no evening performances on those days.

The Cherry Orchard runs from October 1 to November 13, with performances also at 7.30pm, as well as a 2.30pm matinee on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tickets cost from £25 to £75.

For more details, log on to https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk or call the box office on 01753 853888.